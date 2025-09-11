Why India's largest auto parts maker wants to build cars
Summary
Samvardhana Motherson is looking to enter a field that few parts makers have ventured into - making components as well as assembling vehicles. Will the company that began as a trading firm follow in the tracks of Austria's Magna Steyr and Finland's Valmet Automotive?
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd plans to assemble full-fledged cars by 2030, as India's largest auto component maker aims to join the tiny club of global parts makers that have ventured into automobile manufacture.
