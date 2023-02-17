In a huge setback for the Uddhav Thackeray group, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered on Friday that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “bow and arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction. Both the factions of Shiv Sena led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent CM Eknath Shinde had been sparring, claiming the party name and the symbol belongs to them, ever since Eknath Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray-led government last year.

The decision to allot Shiv Sena name and ‘bow and arrow’ party symbol to Eknath Shinde was taken as the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra in 2019 polls, the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, it said.

The Election Commision cited the vote share for the decision made and declared on Friday. The Election Commision said, “MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 pc votes polled in favour of 55 wining Shiv Sena candidates in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls".

“Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 wining Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra in 2019 polls", the EC added.

Back in October, the Election Commission had allotted a new election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction – a 'flaming torch' (mashaal) to settle the dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions for the time being. The EC has also allotted “Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" as the party name for the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

On 17 February, however, both the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the party symbol ‘bow and arrow’, which has traditionally been used by Uddhav Thackeray's family, have now been retained by the Eknath Shinde.

CM Eknath Shinde hails decision

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena.

“I thank Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy," Shinde.

“This is the victory of Balasaheb’s legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena," he said. “We set up the government in Maharashtra (with BJP) las year keeping in mind thoughts of Balasaheb," Shinde said.

UBT faction ‘not surprised’ with EC decision

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut quipped, “such a decision was expected, don’t have faith in Election Commission" on the poll panel's decision to recognise CM Eknath Shinde's faction as real Shiv Sena.

Further, former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan also said, “the Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was on expected lines."

Chavan told PTI that the poll panel considered the legislative and Parliamentary majority. “It was expected that the poll body would rule in a particular manner to help the ruling party," he said. Uddhav Thackeray should move the appropriate appellate court against the EC’s decision as he enjoys wide support at the district and taluka levels, he added.