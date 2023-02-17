In a huge setback for the Uddhav Thackeray group, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered on Friday that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “bow and arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction. Both the factions of Shiv Sena led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and incumbent CM Eknath Shinde had been sparring, claiming the party name and the symbol belongs to them, ever since Eknath Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray-led government last year.

