Doctors refuse to play God as govt prescibes terms for withdrawing life support

The Union health ministry wants physicians to take the final call on withdrawing artificial life support systems for terminally ill or injured patients who are not in a condition to make their own decision—unless such patients had already legally authorised another person to make that call on their behalf.

For terminally ill or injured patients, life-sustaining treatments could “increase avoidable burdens and suffering" and “therefore, are considered excessive and inappropriate", the Union health ministry has said in its draft policy, inviting feedback from stakeholders by 20 October.

“Additionally, they increase emotional stress and economic hardship to the family and moral distress to professional caregivers. Withdrawal of (life-sustaining treatments) in such patients is regarded as a standard of ICU care worldwide and upheld by several jurisdictions," it added.

In response, the Indian Medical Association, the apex body representing physicians in India, plans to file strong objections against the proposed guidelines.

Of particular concern to the medical fraternity is this inclusion in the health ministry’s media notice on the draft policy: “Optimise Resource Allocation: By ensuring that ICU beds are prioritized for patients who can benefit from critical care intervensions".

A senior representative of IMA said physicians are opposed to the idea of “discriminating" among patients in the allocation of ventilators or treatment in intensive care units.

“Unless the patient has already created a document called a ‘living will’, we cannot withdraw life support from terminally ill patients," said Dr. Shiv Kumar Utture, national vice president at IMA.

“We are apprehensive about how, as doctors, we can decide which patient receives life support and from whom it should be withdrawn. During the covid-19 pandemic, we saw patients coming out of ventilators even after 20-30 days and they recovered."

IMA plans to submit a formal appeal to the government urging for a revision of the draft guidelines. The association is also demanding that ICU facilities be expanded nationwide to ensure that more patients receive optimal healthcare services, rather than limiting ICU access.

“Instead of increasing vital healthcare resources and the healthcare budget, the government is trying to place the burden of ‘optimising resource allocation’ on doctors, which is neither ethical nor legal," said Dr. Utture.

Passive euthanasia India suffers an acute shortage of doctors and medical facilities for its population of about 1.4 billion people, the world’s largest. The health ministry in December said that taking into account both allopathic (modern medicine) and AYUSH (traditional, alternative medicine) practitioners, India had one doctor for every 834 persons.

The paucity of doctors and quality healthcare facilities is particularly felt in rural and remote areas.

While India, under a Supreme Court directive in 2018, legalised passive euthanasia by withdrawal of life support to patients in a permanent vegetative state, active euthanasia remains illegal—a point emphasised in the draft guidelines. The Supreme Court ruling was in response to petitions following the death of Aruna Shanbaug, a sexual assault victim who was in a coma for 42 years before she passed.

The Union health ministry's media notice on its proposed guidelines.

Mint reported in January last year that the government was framing guidelines on withdrawing life-support systems for terminally ill patients after the Supreme Court directed it to take such measures.

Queries emailed to the Union health secretary and spokespersons of the Directorate General of Health Services and the Union health and family welfare ministry on 24 September remained unanswered.

‘Global ICU standards’ In the draft guidelines issued earlier this month, the Directorate General of Health Services has stated that many patients being treated in intensive care units “are terminally ill and not expected to benefit from life-sustaining treatments…"

In such instances, “It further increases emotional stress and economic hardship for families and causes moral distress to professional caregivers", it added. “Withdrawal of LST in such patients is regarded as a standard of ICU care worldwide and is upheld by several jurisdictions."

The guidelines state that any decision on withdrawing life support for a terminally ill patient should be made by consensus among a group of at least three physicians “who form the primary medical board".

A secondary medical board comprising three physicians, including one appointed by the chief medical officer of a district, must validate the primary medical board’s decision.

The primary medical board must also explain the illness, the medical treatment available, alternative forms of treatment, and the consequences of remaining treated and untreated to a patient’s relatives or caretakers, the guidelines state.

(Directorate General of Health Services)

“Withdrawing life support from terminally ill patients is a challenging decision that should be made with careful consideration. When relatives of a terminally ill patient disagree with the decision to withdraw life support, it adds another layer of complexity to an already difficult situation," said Dr. Sandeep Dewan, senior director and head of department, critical care, Fortis Memorial Research Institute. “Being a sensitive issue, it should involve all ethical, medical, legal, and personal dimensions."

Dr. Utture of IMA added: “There should be adequate legal protection from future complaints and litigations for primary treating doctors and members of the primary medical board and the secondary medical board for any decision taken in good faith."

Pointing to a waning trust in physicians and the healthcare system among the public, Dr. Summit Ray, medical director at Holy Family Hospital, said even genuine decisions to withdraw life support could be misconstrued.

“Patients’ relatives (could) think that we wish to give the bed to some other known patient," he said. “We need multiple levels of counselling with the relatives of patients to educate them on withdrawing life support system from terminally ill patients. However, it does not work in India very easily."