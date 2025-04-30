Passport security officer tells youth who came in shorts: ‘not allowed’; netizens quip ‘should have gone in sherwani’

A youth was allegedly told by a security officer at the passport office that shorts are “not allowed”, which he wore when visited. Amazed by knowing the incident, internet users couldn't stay calm and sparked a debate whether it was fine for the man or the security staff member to do so.

What exactly happened? “A young adult came to passport office in his shorts today (I was waiting outside for my turn). Security told, shorts are not allowed - this is passport office. He said, we go to out corporate offices this way. Why don’t you allow to a govt office,” a user on X stated.

He shared that the man's father had to step in and request the officer to allow his son, saying he “came from very far”, and then he was let in.

“Some people dont give value to our work & our offices. Who comes to office in night wear ? There are women, elders inside - what if they feel uncomfortable ? Entire generation is getting spoilt & their parents dont say a word,” the person cited the security officer.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Aisa kuch nahi hai bhai 25th april mai gaya tha jhandewalan passport office kitne log shorts mai thai waha toh kisi ne nahi nahi roka.” Another questioned, “Do they have any rules already written on certain dress codes ?”

“I agree he should have gone in a sherwani,” the third user humorously reacted. “Was there a dress code mentioned on the homepage of the PSK? Not that I am aware of. Also, if people get uncomfortable just because someone is wearing shorts, too bad,” a user weighed im.

“Simple thing - if you’re going out of your house. Be presentable. Your appearance will make you judge you”, “If there is an explicit rule about dress code to passport office then he should be denied. Else he didn’t break any rules and he should be allowed in whatever attire he wishes”, “one line…dress appropriately”, “Passport office is where your passport photo is taken and that will represent a person for 10 years. We should adhere to and maintain the basic decorum” were some other remarks made.

Also Read | Atul Kulkarni calls attention to Kashmir’s plight after Pahalgam attack