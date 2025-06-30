Passport Seva 2.0: What is an e-passport, how to apply, benefits and full guide

In a significant push toward India’s digital transformation, the government has launched the nationwide rollout of e-passports under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) 2.0. Announced by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, the initiative is designed to streamline passport issuance, improve security, and offer faster immigration processing through embedded chip technology.

“We have rolled out PSP V2.0 across the country, leveraging advanced and high-end technologies to deliver citizen-centric services,” said Dr Jaishankar, positioning the launch as a key step in India’s Digital Public Infrastructure roadmap.

What is an e-passport? An e-passport is a next-generation travel document with a secure RFID chip embedded inside the cover. The chip stores key information, including the passport holder’s biometric data, photo, name, and other personal details.

The new e-passports are distinguishable by a gold-coloured symbol printed at the bottom of the cover — a global standard for electronic travel documents.

How does it work? The chip allows contactless verification and faster immigration clearance at global airports. It complies with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) standards, ensuring international interoperability and enhanced fraud protection.

Also Read | Jaishankar meets Emmanuel Macron, thanks France for support against terrorism