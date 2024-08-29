Passport Seva Portal to be down for five days; will resume on... Here is why

  • Passport Seva portal will be down for five days. Services will be unavailable for citizens and authorities.

Livemint
Updated29 Aug 2024, 09:57 AM IST
The Passport Seva Portal will be down for five days
The Passport Seva Portal will be down for five days

The Passport Seva Portal will be down for five days starting today i.e. August 29. In a notice issued on the official website, it said the the portal will be down due to technical maintenance.

It also stated that during this period, the portal will remain inaccessible to citizens as well as to all agencies, including MEA, RPO, BOI, ISP, DoP, and police authorities.

In addition to this, the portal also mentioned that the appointments that were scheduled for August 30 will be rescheduled.

The notice reads, “Passport Seva Portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants.”

Passport Seva Portal

Indian citizens use the Passport Seva portal-passportindia.gov.in for booking appointments for fresh issuance of passports, renew and other miscellaneous services. Earlier in March this year too, the website was down for maintenance.

Once the portal is operational again, users will be able to apply for appointments.

Steps for Online Form Submission

Register through the Passport Seva Online Portal and then login

Click "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" link.

Fill in the required details in the form and submit.

Click the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link on the "View Saved/Submitted Applications" screen to schedule an appointment.

Click the "Print Application Receipt" link to print the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where appointment has been booked, along with original documents.

