Passport verification through DigiLocker from August 5. Here's why and how1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Passport application process in India now requires uploading documents on DigiLocker platform to expedite and streamline the process.
There has been a significant change in the passport application process for international travel starting from August 5th. To apply for a new passport, applicants are now required to upload necessary supporting documents using DigiLocker, a government platform. Once the documents are uploaded, applicants can submit their passport application online through the official website www.passportindia.gov.in.