There has been a significant change in the passport application process for international travel starting from August 5th. To apply for a new passport, applicants are now required to upload necessary supporting documents using DigiLocker, a government platform. Once the documents are uploaded, applicants can submit their passport application online through the official website www.passportindia.gov.in.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that if applicants use DigiLocker to upload their documents, they won't need to carry the original physical copies during the application process, as reported by government scheme info. This move is expected to streamline the processing time and enhance the efficiency of the passport application procedure.

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is a digital wallet service provided by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It allows users to securely store and access various government-issued documents digitally, such as driver's licenses, vehicle registration certificates, academic mark sheets, and more.

The Ministry has now permitted the use of Aadhaar documents through DigiLocker for online application submissions. DigiLocker allows users to store and access important official documents like education certificates, birth certificates, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, passports, and voter ID cards, making the process even faster and more convenient for applicants, reported by government scheme info.

This change has been implemented to expedite the application process and reduce the need for physical document verification at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across different regions.

The decision to utilise DigiLocker was taken in response to discrepancies found during physical document verification at PSKs, such as incorrect birth dates and personal details. By implementing DigiLocker, the government aims to ensure the accuracy and authenticity of the submitted documents.

How to use DigiLocker?

To open a DigiLocker account, users need to provide a mobile number that is already linked to their Aadhaar. When registering for a DigiLocker account, the user will receive a one-time passcode (OTP) on the linked mobile number, which they need to enter to complete the registration process. If the user intends to make any changes to their DigiLocker account, such as updating the mobile number or full name, they must first update the corresponding data in their Aadhaar.