Passport verification through DigiLocker from August 5. Here's why and how

How to use DigiLocker?

To open a DigiLocker account, users need to provide a mobile number that is already linked to their Aadhaar. When registering for a DigiLocker account, the user will receive a one-time passcode (OTP) on the linked mobile number, which they need to enter to complete the registration process. If the user intends to make any changes to their DigiLocker account, such as updating the mobile number or full name, they must first update the corresponding data in their Aadhaar.