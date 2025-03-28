‘Yeshu Yeshu prophet’ Pastor Bajinder Singh found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case, sentencing on April 1

Pastor Bajinder Singh, a self-styled Christian god-man famously known as ‘Yeshu Yeshu prophet’, has been found guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. A Mohali court convicted Pastor Bajinder Singh and his sentencing has been scheduled for April 1.

Pastor Bajinder Singh, 42-year-old, was booked and later arrested on charges of sexual harassment based on the complaint of a woman from Punjab's Zirakpur on February 28. The woman alleged that Pastor Bajinder Singh enticed her with promises of assistance in traveling abroad.

“No detailed order has been issued yet, but justice has been served. I would say that the prosecution should be credited for its thorough work. Additionally, something happened or is happening with other girls, for whom this is a huge relief. For us, this is a true victory of justice,” Rape survivor's Advocate Anil Sagar said.

In another case, a 22-year-old woman alleged that Bajinder Singh used to send text messages to her, and allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays, during which he touched her inappropriately.

When Bajinder Singh made headlines again Bajinder Singh recently made headlines after a CCTV footage of him purportedly arguing and slapping a woman and a man surfaced on social media, prompting the Punjab Police to launch an investigation against him.

In the viral video, Bajinder Singh was seen throwing what looked like a mobile phone at a man before angrily moving over to him to hit him with a bag. The self-styled pastor then slaps the man while arguing with him – all this in front of others.

At one point, Bajinder Singh is even seen fixing his hair during the arguments with the man. Next, he begins to point and argue with a woman sitting nearby. A while later, the ‘Yeshu Yeshu prophet’ is seen throwing a notebook at the woman, making the woman to confront him.

Pastor Bajinder Singh then slaps the woman as she stands tall arguing with him, the CCTV footage shows.

The woman, identified as Ranjeet Kaur, later told the police that she was attacked and slapped when she tried to intervene in an argument. “When I stopped him [Pastor Bajinder Singh] from hitting a person present there, he hit me with a notebook. At the time, my 1.5-year-old daughter was with me. He also badly hit the boy present there,” she said in her complaint.