Patanjali Ayurved and its CEO Acharya Balkrishna tender apology for before Supreme Court over misleading advertisements and criticism of modern medicine, Bar and Bench has reported on 21 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The deponent regrets that the advertisement in question, which was meant to contain only general statements, inadvertently included the offending sentences...The deponent on behalf of respondent (Patanjali Ayurved) submits an unqualified apology before this Court for the breach of the statement recorded in the order of November 21, 2023. The deponent will ensure such advertisements are not issued in future," Balakrishna said in his affidavit.

