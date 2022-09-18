Patanjali Foods to step up ad spends, hire senior executives: report2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 06:42 PM IST
- In FY22, Patanjali Foods total income stood at ₹24,284.38 crore.
NEW DELHI: Patanjali foods—the fast moving consumer goods arm of Patanjali Group plans to step up advertising spends and hire senior executives to lead various categories as it plans to reposition itself from a commodity business to a broader FMCG and health foods business, according to a report by Edelweiss Securities.