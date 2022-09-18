Patanjali Foods to step up ad spends, hire senior executives: report

“The company guided it wants to reposition itself from a commodity business to an FMCG and FMHG business. In FY22, its FMCG business made up 10% of sales while the commodity business contributed 88%. The company intends to change this to an equal mix in five years. Accordingly, it aims to channelise the bulk of food profits to transform itself into an FMCG or FMHG-focused player," analysts said in a report on Patanjali Foods.

