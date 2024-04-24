Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna and Swami Ramdev in relation to the contempt case in Supreme Court over previous misleading advertisements published new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24. This development comes a day after the apex court questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued by the company.

Patanjali Ayurved founders Baba Ramdev and managing director Acharya Balkrishna's new “unconditional public apology" in newspapers today states, “In wake of on going matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

View Full Image Patanjali misleading ad case: The new “unconditional public apology” by Patanjali in newspapers today.

It further reads, “We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon’ble Court of law/relevant authorities."

Earlier, Ramdev and Balkrishna had submitted an “unconditional and unqualified apology" before the Supreme Court. The apology was in respect to false claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products which was made by the company in its advertisements.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court reprimanded Ramdev and his aide Balkrishna, who were bombarded with questions about the prominence of the published unqualified apology in newspapers. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah while putting forth questions had said, "Is it the same size of advertisements that you normally issue in newspapers?"

Representing Ramdev and Balkrishna, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi informed the SC bench that they had issued an unqualified apology for the “lapses" on their part on Monday in 67 newspapers.

On April 16, the Supreme Court had granted Patanjali a week's time to tender a public apology. The Court will hear the matter related to the apology published by Ramdev and Balkrishna on April 30.

