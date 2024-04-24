Patanjali misleading ad case: Ramdev, Balkrishna issue ‘new public apology’ after Supreme Court’s blow
Patanjali misleading ad case: Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna and Swami Ramdev about the contempt case in the Supreme Court over previous misleading advertisements published a new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday. The Court will hear the matter on April 30.
