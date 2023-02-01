Yash Raj Films (YRF) produced ‘Pathaan' is continuing its record-breaking run at UK box office. The film was released across 223 locations in the UK, and the film has done great business so far. While Jamer Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues to rule box office in the UK in its seventh week, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is not far behind!

As reported by Variety, Disney's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped the charts for the seventh consecutive weekend with GBP 2.1 million, bringing in a total of GBP 70.6 million in the UK. With a collection of GBP 1.9 million in the UK in just 5 days, 'Pathaan' is second in line.

The figures are only until Sunday. According to Variety, the film collected GBP 1.4 million for the weekend (Friday-Sunday) and GBP 1.9 million, including last Wednesday and Thursday.

If we talk about the opening day, Variety reported that 'Pathaan' had the highest opening day ever for an Indian title in the UK with GBP 3,19,000. No other film had ever crossed the GBP 3,00,000 mark on a single day prior to this.

And after that. 'Pathaan' broke its own record on consecutive days by earning GBP 3,45,000 on Friday and GBP 5,56,000 on Saturday, which is currently the highest-grossing single day for an Indian title.

Speaking of Indian earnings, the film is inching close to entering the ₹300 crore club. It will be Khan's first film to earn ₹300 crore on the 7th day of release. On the global stage, the film is doing quite well close to ₹600 crore.

In South Africa, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is seeing houseful shows and has emerged as a harbinger of hope for Hindi cinema that enjoys a special following in the country. Thousands of fans saw the film at 21 screens in the country over the weekend with all major cinema chains and independent theatres hosting up to seven shows every day, as reported by PTI.

"The last time anything like this happened was almost a quarter of a century ago, when there was unprecedented fan frenzy for Shah Rukh's ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’," said AB Moosa, CEO of the Avalon Group, the primary distributor of Bollywood films in South Africa.

On 30 January, during an interaction with the media, Shah Rukh Khan said, We are all extremely grateful to the audience and media for supporting the film (Pathaan) so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film.

There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully. Film watching and filmmaking is an experience of love and I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film (Pathaan) for the people, he added.

Prior to 'Pathaan', the previous first-day record at the UK box office for an Indian film was Salman Khan's 2016 film 'Sultan' which collected GBP 2,71,000, as per report.

Not just this, it has also made history by becoming the second Indian movie to open in second place in the United Kingdom, following 'RRR,' which opened with GBP 6,50,204 in 2022 and earned GBP 9,74,990 by the end of its run.

Additionally, the movie has surpassed 'Ponniyin Selvan: I,' which had an initial weekend gross of GBP 7,45,386 and a lifetime gross of GBP 1.2 million, to become the highest-grossing Indian movie in the United Kingdom following the pandemic.

Yash Raj's 'Dhoom 3,' which earned a total of GBP 2.7 million at the UK box office in 2013, is the highest-earning Indian movie of all time.

‘Pathaan’ is Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years. The movie is also considered as the return of the superstar as the fans were disappointed with the previous few performances by the Shah Rukh, even though those films did commercially well, due to his stardom.

The film which is a spy thriller is the fourth in the spy universe of Aditya Chopra. ‘Pathaan’ follows Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019)

(With inputs from ANI)