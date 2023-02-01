'Pathaan' continues its record-breaking run at UK box office. Details here
Speaking of Indian earnings, the film is inching close to entering the ₹300 crore club.
Yash Raj Films (YRF) produced ‘Pathaan' is continuing its record-breaking run at UK box office. The film was released across 223 locations in the UK, and the film has done great business so far. While Jamer Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' continues to rule box office in the UK in its seventh week, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is not far behind!
