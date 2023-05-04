Patna High Court stays Bihar govt’s caste-based survey1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:20 PM IST
After the stay on the caste census in Bihar, the petitioner said had it been carried out, it would be a misuse of ₹500 crore
The Patna High Court has put an interim stay on the caste-based census and economic survey in Bihar. The hearing in the petitions challenging the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar was completed on Wednesday and the high court had reserved its judgment for Thursday. The petition also demanded a stay on the caste-based survey.
