Massive protest breaks out in Patna's Atal Path after two children were found dead in car in Indrapuri area

In a shocking incident, two children – a girl and a boy – were found dead inside a parked car in Patna's Indrapuri area. An official claimed that the girl is 9 years old while the boy is 5.

“Police received information that the bodies of two children were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality. Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies,” Patna (Central) SP Diksha said.

SP Diksha said the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. “Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.”

The exact circumstances surrounding their deaths will only be known after the autopsy report is available, she said.

Protests in Patna After the dead bodies of the children were found, protests broke out in Bihar capital. SP Diksha said that the police have filed an FIR against protestors for protesting without prior permission.

The protestors blocked the road and burned tyres.

Following the protests, she said that the protestors gathered at the Atal Path as they suspected some people in the case. The police were not given prior information regarding the gathering.

“Today, under the PS Pataliputra limits, a jam was caused by some people on Atal Path. They said they suspected some people in the case of the murder of two children a few days ago. They had come to the road with their grievance, but they did not give any prior information to the police about this,” SP Diksha told ANI.

The police official added that the roadblock was cleared after the police spoke to the protestors.

The SP stated, “The roadblock was cleared and the police talked to the protestors. An FIR is being filed against everyone who took part in this illegal protest.”

BJP worker Atul Kumar said that two children were murdered near road number 12 in Patna. He added that the police have given an assurance to arrest the culprits and justice will be served.

“Following no action in the case, people protested. However, the police have assured them that they will arrest the culprits soon. Under Nitish Kumar's government, whoever committed this heinous crime against children will not be spared. Justice will be served in the case,” the BJP worker said.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)