Patra Chawl case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody extended till August 8

Patra Chawl case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody extended till August 81 min read . 02:15 PM IST
- Sanjay Raut who was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case was produced before a special court as his 3-day custody end today.
Mumbai court on 4 August has extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 8 August.
Raut who was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case was produced before a special court as his 3-day custody end today.
The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.
The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days. But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.
The agency had told the court on Monday that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over ₹one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.
The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
(With inputs from PTI)
