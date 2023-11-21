‘Patriotism and pride…’: Why NCERT panel chief wants Ramayana, Mahabharata in school textbooks
The committee's chairperson, Professor CI Isaac, reportedly said that it is essential to include the two ancient texts in the curriculum to develop a sense of patriotism, pride and love for the culture in students during their teenage years
A panel constituted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), to advise the education body on revisions needed to the school curriculum, has sought the inclusion of Ramayana and Mahabharata in textbooks.
