Paul Teal, famous for ‘One Tree Hill’ role, succumbs to cancer at 35. Who is he?

Paul Teal, a 35-year-old American TV actor known for his role in ‘One Tree Hill’, passed away from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in Raleigh, North Carolina. His partner Emilia Torello confirmed the news, expressing her grief and love for him in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Updated19 Nov 2024, 01:38 PM IST
American actor Paul Teal died at the age of 35 on November 15
American actor Paul Teal died at the age of 35 on November 15

American TV actor and theatre artist Paul Teal died at the age of thirty-five in Raleigh, North Carolina, TMZ reported on Monday. The young artist died after a long battle with cancer.

While confirming the news, Paul Teal's partner Emilia Torello wrote on Instagram, “The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.”

According to ANI, Teal's representative confirmed that he passed away on Friday, November 15. The actor was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April.

“You were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” Emilia Torello added in the post.

Who was Paul Teal?

The thirty-five-year-old actor rose to fame with his seven-episode role as Josh on ‘One Tree Hill’. The show also included actors like James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, Lee Norris, etc.

Paul Teal's other work includes his appearance in ‘Dynasty’, ‘USS Christmas’, ‘Fear Street Part 2’, ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’, etc. During his last days, Paul made sure to meet his professional commitments regardless of his deteriorating health. He had completed filming for the upcoming Starz series ‘The Hunding Wives’. Paul Teal was set to marry his partner Emilia Torello.

Several people from the industry expressed condolences over his demise. Bethany Joy Lenz, Teal's One Tree Hill co-star and director took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional post.

In the post, she recalled her first meeting with Teal and wrote, “I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006. He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn't take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I'd get to cast a new recurring character, Josh- the sleazy movie star. With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.”

 

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Paul Teal, famous for 'One Tree Hill' role, succumbs to cancer at 35. Who is he?

      Popular in News

