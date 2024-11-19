Paul Teal, famous for ‘One Tree Hill’ role, succumbs to cancer at 35. Who is he?

American TV actor and theatre artist Paul Teal died at the age of thirty-five in Raleigh, North Carolina, TMZ reported on Monday. The young artist died after a long battle with cancer.

While confirming the news, Paul Teal's partner Emilia Torello wrote on Instagram, “The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.”

According to ANI, Teal's representative confirmed that he passed away on Friday, November 15. The actor was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April.

“You were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” Emilia Torello added in the post.

Who was Paul Teal? The thirty-five-year-old actor rose to fame with his seven-episode role as Josh on ‘One Tree Hill’. The show also included actors like James Lafferty, Sophia Bush, Lee Norris, etc.

Paul Teal's other work includes his appearance in ‘Dynasty’, ‘USS Christmas’, ‘Fear Street Part 2’, ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’, etc. During his last days, Paul made sure to meet his professional commitments regardless of his deteriorating health. He had completed filming for the upcoming Starz series ‘The Hunding Wives’. Paul Teal was set to marry his partner Emilia Torello.

Several people from the industry expressed condolences over his demise. Bethany Joy Lenz, Teal's One Tree Hill co-star and director took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional post.