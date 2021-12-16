The government has given in-principle approval for the disinvestment of the entire shareholding of Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) to a strategic buyer identified through a two-stage auction process, Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd) said today.

Replying to a question on the privatisation of state-owned Pawan Hans Limited in the Lok Sabha, Gen Singh (retd) said after evaluation of the technical bids received, bidders have been shortlisted.

“Financial bids have now been invited from the shortlisted bidders. Completion of the process of strategic disinvestment of PHL depends upon the success of the bid. Transaction advisor has been engaged to facilitate the process of disinvestment," he said.

The government owns 51 per cent stake in Pawan Hans, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) holds the remaining 49 per cent. ONGC has decided to offer its entire shareholding in the company for sale along with the government stake.

Pawan Hans was incorporated in October 1985 as a public sector undertaking to primarily provide helicopter services for the exploration activities of ONGC and to India's northeast. As on July 31, 2020, Pawan Hans' total manpower was 686, with 363 regular and 323 contractual employees.

For 2019-20, the company reported a net loss of ₹28 crore, lower than ₹69 crore in 2018-19. As on March 31, 2020, its authorised capital stood at ₹560 crore and paid-up share capital at ₹557 crore.

With PTI inputs

