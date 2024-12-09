Janasena Party alleged that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan received death threat from an unidentified person. It noted that the message used offensive language. The matter has been reported to senior police officials for further investigation.

Janasena Party in a post on X on Monday stated, "Threatening calls were received at the office of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. An unidentified person made phone calls, issuing death threats. The anonymous caller also sent messages using offensive language targeting the Deputy Chief Minister. The office staff brought the threatening calls and messages to the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister. His office authorities reported the matter to senior police officials."