Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was deplaned from an IndiGo flight and taken into custody for allegedly making “derogatory" remarks against PM Narendra Modi, has told the Supreme Court that he had apologised for the statements. Following the apology by the Congress leader, the Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Khera.

Also, the apex court issued notice to Assam Police & UP Police on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs. The bench said that till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate AS Singhvi, representing Pawan Khera, told the Supreme Court that making those statements (against PM Modi) was “a mistake, a slip of tongue". Senior Advocate AS Singhvi had also sought interim relief for Pawan Khera and consolidation of FIR since several are being registered across the country.

Defending the action against the Congress leader, Assam Police has told the Supreme Court that Pawan Khera used "derogatory remarks" against the democratically elected prime minister. The lawyer appearing for Assam Police told the Supreme Court that he (Pawan Khera) has been arrested and will be presented before the court for transit remand.

Pawan Khera was on Thursday deboarded from an IndiGo airplane while on way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh and arrested for allegedly making some “derogatory" remarks against the prime minister. The Congress leaders travelling with Pawan Khera protested on the tarmac as he was deboarded from the airplane. Pawan Khera was later taken into custody.

Reacting to the swift action by Delhi Police, the Congress spokesperson said that the authorities flat out lied to him while trying to get him off a plane. He even called it brazen violation of rules and his personal liberty.

"I was told that there is an issue with my baggage, though I only had hand baggage. They told me you can't fly. Then they said the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) will meet you. I have been waiting for a long time. There is no sign of law and order," Congress tweeted Khera as saying.

However, while being arrested, Khera said "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight."

#WATCH | "We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight," says Congress leader Pawan Khera as Delhi Police takes him after he was deboarded from an aircraft at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/cKXeo6kSb4 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Accusing BJP government of "dictatorship", Congress leader Supriya Shrinate alleged that the Congress leaders were en route to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to attend the party's 85th Plenary Session when Khera was asked to deboard.

"We were going from Delhi to Raipur by Indigo flight 6E-204. Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala was also with us. We were heading to Raipur for the Congress Plenary Session. Pawar Khera was taken away stating that his bag has been exchanged but he was not carrying check-in baggage. He was then told that he had been deplaned and a DSP of CISF would come and serve him notice. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it? Would you stop people from boarding the flight? The dictator got ED raids done before the session and now the government has come down to this kind of act," she said in a video tweeted by the Congress party.

With agency inputs.