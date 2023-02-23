Deplaned and arrested, Pawan Khera tells Supreme Court his remarks against PM Modi ‘slip of tongue'
- Senior Advocate AS Singhvi, representing Pawan Khera, told the Supreme Court that the remarks [against PM Modi] were 'a mistake and slip of tongue'
Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was deplaned from an IndiGo flight and taken into custody for allegedly making “derogatory" remarks against PM Narendra Modi, has told the Supreme Court that he had apologised for the statements. Following the apology by the Congress leader, the Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Khera.
