Pawan Khera gets relief: Supreme Court grants Cong leader interim bail, notice to Assam, UP cops
The Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant ‘interim’ bail to Pawan Khera till 28 February
The Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant “interim" bail to Pawan Khera till 28 February hours after the Congress leader was deplaned and arrested for his “derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court also issued notices to Assam Police and Uttar Pradesh Police on Pawan Khera’s petition seeking clubbing of the FIRs. The Supreme Court has directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Pawan Khera.
