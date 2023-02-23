The Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant “interim" bail to Pawan Khera till 28 February hours after the Congress leader was deplaned and arrested for his “derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court also issued notices to Assam Police and Uttar Pradesh Police on Pawan Khera’s petition seeking clubbing of the FIRs. The Supreme Court has directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Pawan Khera.

Pawan Khera was on Thursday deboarded from an IndiGo airplane while on way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh and arrested for allegedly making some “derogatory" remarks against the prime minister. The Congress leaders travelling with Pawan Khera protested on the tarmac as he was deboarded from the airplane. Pawan Khera was later taken into custody.