Mint Explainer | India invited to Pax Silica: What it could mean for AI, chip supply chains
The US-led initiative aims to secure silicon and critical minerals for AI, and India’s potential participation signals its growing role in global tech and semiconductor supply chains.
NEW DELHI: The US’ new ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Monday that India will be invited next month to become a full-time member of Pax Silica—a Washington-led strategic initiative aimed at securing the global silicon supply chain in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).