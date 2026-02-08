Mint Explainer: Can Pax Silica, with India's backing, break China’s dominance in critical minerals?
Launched by the US in December 2025, Pax Silica will look to collaborate across the entire supply chain: from technology to mining to the processing of critical minerals.
NEW DELHI : US officials are increasingly pushing India to join the Pax Silica initiative aimed at challenging China's dominance in the critical minerals supply chain. On 6 February, Jacob Helberg, under secretary of state for economic affairs, told reporters that the US is excited to invite India to join the initiative, as it is perhaps the only country in the world that can challenge China's dominance in terms of the volume of human talent.