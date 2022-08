Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday shared a poem he wrote when he was in school. The poem, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, was published in his school magazine.

Sharing a picture of the poem in the magazine on Twitter, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said he was in Class 10th when his poem, titled ‘Vishwas karo karm mein’ was published.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted a picture of the poem with the caption: “Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. 😊I was in class 10 then."

Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. 😊

I was in class 10 then. pic.twitter.com/84pVlrBGJw — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 6, 2022

The post has so far garnered over 3,300 likes and 240 retweets. Netizens commented on the post and said the poem, coming from a 15-year-old, was deep.

A Twitter user said, “The only reason I bought @Paytm . It's you sir."

Another said, “This is very deep and directive for a 15 year old."

This is very deep and directive for a 15 year old, indeed.🙏 — Ajay Aggarwal (@AjayKLISMA) August 7, 2022

येकविता लिखी नहीं, बल्किआपने जी है. इसकाप्रत्यक्ष उदाहरण हैं आप... 🙏 — Atul Kushwah (@atulkannaujvi) August 6, 2022

A Twitter user said, “Very rare to see someone living their childhood convictions through and through. Kudos sir!"

Very rare to see someone living their childhood convictions through and through. Kudos sir! 🙏 — Piyush Dewan (@MeghdootDiaries) August 6, 2022

Your journey is quite a reflection of the poem’s thoughts 👏🏻👏🏻 — Vikas@dial4242 (@medimojovikas) August 6, 2022

Speaks alot about what would have been in the heart and mind of a 10class student. Kudos..!!! — Deepak Shahi (@deepak_shahi) August 7, 2022