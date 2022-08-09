Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he wrote in Class 10. See post1 min read . 09:04 PM IST
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday shared a poem he wrote when he was in school. The poem, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, was published in his school magazine.
Sharing a picture of the poem in the magazine on Twitter, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said he was in Class 10th when his poem, titled ‘Vishwas karo karm mein’ was published.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted a picture of the poem with the caption: “Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. 😊I was in class 10 then."
The post has so far garnered over 3,300 likes and 240 retweets. Netizens commented on the post and said the poem, coming from a 15-year-old, was deep.
A Twitter user said, “The only reason I bought @Paytm . It's you sir."
Another said, “This is very deep and directive for a 15 year old."
A Twitter user said, “Very rare to see someone living their childhood convictions through and through. Kudos sir!"
