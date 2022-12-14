Paytm has excess cash, buyback won't hamper growth plans: Morgan Stanley

According to the statement from Morgan Stanley, it will be a ₹8.5-billion open market buyback. The Paytm board approved a buyback of shares worth ₹8.5 billion ($103mn) at a price not exceeding ₹810, which will be at 50 per cent premium to today's closing price, through the open market route. The number of shares bought back will be 10.5 million at the maximum buyback price of ₹810, representing 1.6 per cent of the paid-up share capital. The buyback amount represents 7 per cent of the paid-up capital and free reserves as on March 2022 and hence shareholders' approval is not required, according to Morgan Stanley.

