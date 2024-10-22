Paytm secures NPCI approval to onboard new UPI users

  • The approval is contingent upon One97 Communications complying with various NPCI guidelines, including risk management protocols, brand guidelines, and regulations for Third-Party Application Providers (TPAP).

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 11:51 PM IST
This approval follows a request from Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of One97, made on August 1, 2024, to lift the restrictions stemming from RBI directives issued earlier in the year. Photo: Bloomberg
This approval follows a request from Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of One97, made on August 1, 2024, to lift the restrictions stemming from RBI directives issued earlier in the year. Photo: Bloomberg

One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, informed stock changes on Tuesday that it has received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to onboard new users for its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) application.

This development comes after a suspension of new user onboarding imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in early 2024.

In a letter dated October 22, 2024, One97 Communications informed stock exchanges about the NPCI’s decision, which allows the company to resume adding new UPI users while adhering to NPCI's procedural guidelines and circulars.

The NPCI's approval comes in response to a request made by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of One97 Communications, on August 1, 2024. The request sought to lift the restrictions that had been in place since RBI directives issued on January 31 and February 16, 2024, which had temporarily halted new user onboarding.

Also Read | Paytm Q2 result: Fintech posts PAT at ₹930 crore on exceptional gain vs loss YoY

In its response, the NPCI confirmed the approval, allowing One97 Communications to proceed with onboarding new users on the Paytm app. However, the approval is contingent upon strict compliance with several conditions.

Paytm to comply with NPCI Guidelines

One97 Communications must follow all procedural guidelines and circulars issued by NPCI, which include risk management protocols, brand guidelines for the app and QR codes, multi-bank guidelines, market share regulations for Third-Party Application Providers (TPAP), and customer data handling.

Also Read | Paytm to focus on core business, profitability: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

The company must also meet the requirements set forth in the tri-partite agreement with NPCI and Payment Service Provider (PSP) banks.

Also Read | Paytm issues apology after backlash over CEO Vijay Shekhar’s controversial post

Paytm is also required to comply with all applicable laws and regulatory guidelines, including the Payments and Settlement Act of 2007, the Information Technology Act of 2000, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, and NPCI's circular on the storage of payment system data issued in 2018.

Also Read | Paytm begins user migration to new UPI IDs; here is how it will affect you

Th approval from NPCI comes at a time when company is making its efforts to strengthen its position in the highly competitive UPI market.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:51 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsPaytm secures NPCI approval to onboard new UPI users

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.