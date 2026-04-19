PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Unbeaten Punjab Kings host struggling Lucknow Super Giants in high-stakes clash

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Table-toppers Punjab Kings, yet to lose a game in IPL 2026, face a Lucknow Super Giants side desperate for a turnaround as the two teams meet in Match 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday, April 19, 2026. PBKS come into the contest in red-hot form, while LSG are battling inconsistency with just two wins from five matches.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings have been the standout team this season, sitting atop the points table with 4 wins, 1 no-result, and a strong net run rate of +1.067 from 5 matches. Their aggressive batting lineup, led by explosive openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, combined with consistent contributions from skipper Shreyas Iyer, has powered them to chase down big totals with ease. The bowling unit, featuring Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, has also stepped up at crucial moments.

In contrast, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants have had a mixed campaign, managing only 2 wins from 5 games and languishing lower in the standings with a negative net run rate -0.804. LSG’s batting has struggled for consistency, though players like Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Mukul Choudhary have shown flashes of brilliance. Their bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan, will need to fire on all cylinders to contain PBKS’s firepower.

Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary(w), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari