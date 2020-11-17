PDS is critical for growth of poorer kids

The Public Distribution System (PDS) intends to tackle undernutrition by providing subsidized food grains to poor families. But does getting wheat and rice from the PDS result in better-nourished families? It does, according to a new study that says children in poor families left out of PDS are the most likely to have stunted growth.

Basant Kumar Panda of International Institute for Population Sciences, and other co-authors, arrive at these findings from an analysis of the National Family Health Survey conducted during 2015-16. They focus on over 164,000 families with children under the age of five, and categorize them based on whether they are poor and have a ration card to access PDS.

Basant Kumar Panda of International Institute for Population Sciences, and other co-authors, arrive at these findings from an analysis of the National Family Health Survey conducted during 2015-16. They focus on over 164,000 families with children under the age of five, and categorize them based on whether they are poor and have a ration card to access PDS.

The study finds that children from poor families without PDS cards are at the highest risk of stunting. Compared to children from relatively better-off families that don’t have ration cards, children from poor families without ration cards were 43% more likely to be stunted. Children from poor families with ration cards are 41% likelier and those from non-poor families with ration cards 15% likelier to be stunted.

The study also finds children from poor families without ration cards to be 37% more likely to be underweight than children from non-poor families without cards.

States particularly guilty of leaving out poor families from PDS are Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh, 27% of poor families don’t have ration cards. The figure is 21% in Jharkhand and 15% in Bihar.

The paper finds children from poor families with ration cards can also be stunted and underweight, possibly due to poor quality of PDS food grains. While poor families left out of PDS should be brought under its ambit, the quality of food grains should also be improved, the paper suggests.

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

