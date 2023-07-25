Peak power demand back above 200 GW mark

Peak power demand back above 200 GW mark3 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Peak demand in India on Monday was 205.996 GW, compared to 196.625 GW on Sunday.
Peak demand in India on Monday was 205.996 GW, compared to 196.625 GW on Sunday.
New Delhi: Peak power demand in the country rose above the 200 GW mark on Monday. The rise comes after a recent ease following heavy rains across north India.
New Delhi: Peak power demand in the country rose above the 200 GW mark on Monday. The rise comes after a recent ease following heavy rains across north India.
Data from the Grid Controller of India showed that on Monday, the peak power demand stood at 205.996 GW, while the peak shortage was 1.402 GW. The demand increased from 196.625 GW on Sunday.
Data from the Grid Controller of India showed that on Monday, the peak power demand stood at 205.996 GW, while the peak shortage was 1.402 GW. The demand increased from 196.625 GW on Sunday.
Temperatures across the country have largely been subdued in July amid heavy rains across the country, which have kept the power demand in check throughout the month.
Temperatures across the country have largely been subdued in July amid heavy rains across the country, which have kept the power demand in check throughout the month.
On Tuesday, the peak demand in Delhi stood at 7,279 MW.
On Tuesday, the peak demand in Delhi stood at 7,279 MW.
In a statement, Tata Power - Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) said that it met the demand of 2,182 MW on Tuesday. “Today, Tata Power-DDL successfully met the demand of 2,182 MW. This has successfully demonstrated that our customers‘ increasing energy needs were taken care of without any network limitations or power disruptions."
In a statement, Tata Power - Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) said that it met the demand of 2,182 MW on Tuesday. “Today, Tata Power-DDL successfully met the demand of 2,182 MW. This has successfully demonstrated that our customers‘ increasing energy needs were taken care of without any network limitations or power disruptions."
Although the peak demand this year touched a record high of 223 GW last month, the overall power demand this year has largely been in check amid the sporadic rains across the country. Further, a crisis situation has also been averted so far as was witnessed last year due to low coal stocks to meet the surging demand.
Although the peak demand this year touched a record high of 223 GW last month, the overall power demand this year has largely been in check amid the sporadic rains across the country. Further, a crisis situation has also been averted so far as was witnessed last year due to low coal stocks to meet the surging demand.
In a report last month, JP Morgan had said that India is likely to witness manageable power demand this summer with the base load remaining flat due to unseasonal rains and the government focusing on expanding power capacity.
In a report last month, JP Morgan had said that India is likely to witness manageable power demand this summer with the base load remaining flat due to unseasonal rains and the government focusing on expanding power capacity.
With an installed power capacity of 418GW, India relies heavily on thermal power, which constitutes 237GW of the total capacity. The thermal power plants are already operating at elevated Plant Load Factors (PLFs), with a year-to-date average of 70% and 77% for the central sector. In light of the growing power demand, planning agencies have revised their power capacity targets for fiscal year 2032.
With an installed power capacity of 418GW, India relies heavily on thermal power, which constitutes 237GW of the total capacity. The thermal power plants are already operating at elevated Plant Load Factors (PLFs), with a year-to-date average of 70% and 77% for the central sector. In light of the growing power demand, planning agencies have revised their power capacity targets for fiscal year 2032.
Further, anticipating a record demand this summer, Centre took a series of decisions earlier this year including mandating 6% blending of imported coal by thermal power plants.
Further, anticipating a record demand this summer, Centre took a series of decisions earlier this year including mandating 6% blending of imported coal by thermal power plants.
ICRA expects power demand to grow 5% in FY24. The projected growth rate is almost half that of the 9.6% increase last fiscal. In FY23, power demand received a boost from the resumption of economic activity and the low base effect of the Covid-hit FY22 when economic activity was severely impacted.
ICRA expects power demand to grow 5% in FY24. The projected growth rate is almost half that of the 9.6% increase last fiscal. In FY23, power demand received a boost from the resumption of economic activity and the low base effect of the Covid-hit FY22 when economic activity was severely impacted.
With an anticipated 5% growth, the all-India thermal plant load factor (PLF) is likely to improve to over 65% in FY24. Plant load factor (PLF) is a measure of average capacity utilization of a thermal power unit. In the electricity industry, load factor is a measure of the output of a power plant compared to the maximum output it could produce.
With an anticipated 5% growth, the all-India thermal plant load factor (PLF) is likely to improve to over 65% in FY24. Plant load factor (PLF) is a measure of average capacity utilization of a thermal power unit. In the electricity industry, load factor is a measure of the output of a power plant compared to the maximum output it could produce.
This year, the coal stock at the thermal power plants has also been largely adequate amid several initiatives by the Centre to ensure coal availability during the peak demand period.
This year, the coal stock at the thermal power plants has also been largely adequate amid several initiatives by the Centre to ensure coal availability during the peak demand period.
In a response to a question on Monday in Parliament, union coal minister Pralhad Joshi said that there is no shortage of coal in the country as of now, with domestic production up during April-June this year.
In a response to a question on Monday in Parliament, union coal minister Pralhad Joshi said that there is no shortage of coal in the country as of now, with domestic production up during April-June this year.
All India coal production for fiscal year 2022-23 stood at 893.19 million tonne (MT), up 14.7% year-on-year (YoY). In the current fiscal till June 2023, production was up 8.51% YoY at 223.36 million tonne.
All India coal production for fiscal year 2022-23 stood at 893.19 million tonne (MT), up 14.7% year-on-year (YoY). In the current fiscal till June 2023, production was up 8.51% YoY at 223.36 million tonne.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said most of the demand was being met through indigenous production and supply.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said most of the demand was being met through indigenous production and supply.
The current import policy for coal allows consumers the freedom to import the commodity from the source of their choice, based on their contractual prices and upon payment of applicable duties, under the Open General License (OGL).
The current import policy for coal allows consumers the freedom to import the commodity from the source of their choice, based on their contractual prices and upon payment of applicable duties, under the Open General License (OGL).