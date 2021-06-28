Pearson appoints Sidharth Banerjee as new MD for India, Asia

The UK headquartered education and publishing firm Pearson Monday appointed Siddharth Banerjee as the new managing director (MD) for India and Asia. This move comes amid Pearson embarking on a digital transformation journey and gradually focusing on the online higher education space.

“India is a key strategic market for Pearson and we are confident that his vast experience will be valuable as Pearson strengthens its focus on constructing a vibrant digital education ecosystem. Today, India’s higher education sector is at the cusp of tremendous digital transformation and Siddharth’s strong knowledge and experience in consumer and technology space will contribute significantly to our renewed digital strategy," said Tim Bozik, global president, higher education at Pearson.

Banerjee, who will formally join from 6 July, is taking over the position from Joe Lam, who was heading Pearson’s operations in both India and China. The new MD will be joining Pearson from Games24x7, a leading gaming company as its chief revenue and marketing officer.

Previously, he has helmed held senior-level positions at organizations like Facebook, Vodafone and Unilever over his career spanning 21 years. The new MD will work towards “strengthening Pearson’s direct to consumer (D2C) strategy and digital proposition in the region".

Commenting on his appointment, Banerjee, said: “These are exciting times for the education sector in India and Asia…there is a huge opportunity for us to contribute to the emerging and evolving digital Indian education landscape and we have a job cut out for ourselves."

He said the company “will leverage our strengths that are in line with the rise in online and digital learning, as well as addressing the workforce skills gap across the emerging economies in Asia".

An alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, Banerjee has done his MBA from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University besides attaining executive education degrees from other leading B-Schools.

