After Air India decided to bar Shankar Mishra from flying with the airline for four months over the allegation that he urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger, Mishra's legal team stated that they disagreed with the committee's findings as it is based on an incorrect seating layout.

Shankar Mishra's lawyers, Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, stated, "We respect the authority and mandate of the Internal Inquiry Committee, we disagree with their findings and are already in the process of appealing this decision in accordance with the DGCA CAR for

A statement issued to ANI by Mishra's lawyer said that "we would particularly like to point out that the Internal Inquiry Committee's ruling hinges upon their incorrect understanding of the layout of the Aircraft."

The statement further read, "When the Committee could not find an adequate explanation as to how the accused could have urinated on the complainant sitting on seat 9A without also affecting the passenger on Seat 9C, it has erroneously gone on to assume that there was a seat 9B in the business class in the aircraft and imagined that the accused could have stood at this imaginary seat and urinated on the complainant on seat 9A. However, there is no seat 9B in the business class on the craft - only seats 9A and 9C."

According to lawyers, the Committee has virtually created a probability that the accused did the claimed offence based on these speculative and demonstrably false assertions.

Asserting upon Mishra's innocence, the lawyers went on to say,"This finding is particularly surprising considering that there were two aviation experts on the committee. We maintain the innocence of the accused and have full faith in the judicial system of the country."

Earlier on Thursday, an Air India spokeswoman had stated, "The independent three-member Internal Committee under the head of ex-District Judge has ruled that Shankar Mishra is covered under the criteria of "unruly passenger" and is thus prohibited from flying for four months."

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other airlines operating in the nation have both received copies of the Internal Committee report from Air India, according to a spokesperson for the company.

On January 6, 2023, Shankar Mishra was detained in Delhi by the Delhi Police after being extradited from Bengaluru. He had also been denied bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate of the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

Last year on November 26, a business class passenger on an Air India flight claimed that Mishra had urinated on her while he was inebriated.

Following a complaint made by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act, Delhi Police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him on 4 January.

(With inputs from ANI)