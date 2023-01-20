Air India's ban on Shankar Mishra based on urination on imaginary seat, say lawyers2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM IST
According to Mishra's lawyers, Internal Inquiry Committee's ruling hinges upon their incorrect understanding of the layout of the Aircraft
After Air India decided to bar Shankar Mishra from flying with the airline for four months over the allegation that he urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger, Mishra's legal team stated that they disagreed with the committee's findings as it is based on an incorrect seating layout.
