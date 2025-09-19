Pennsylvania shooting: Suspect Matthew Ruth identified in triple police shooting; names of slain officers released

A day after three law enforcement officers were killed and two others were injured in a Pennsylvania shooting, authorities revealed the names of the officers, reported USA Today.

The report added that the officers killed were identified as Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser.

Meanwhile, the identities of the two officers injured in the shooting have not been identified.

The report also stated that the suspect was identified as Matthew J Ruth by the district attorney for York County, Tim Barker.

Also Read | Who is Karen Attiah? Washington Post columnist fired over Charlie Kirk SM posts

"I personally knew them very, very well," USA Today quoted Barker as saying. "They were wonderful."

Records obtained by the York Daily Record states that Ruth was charged with stalking, prowling and trespassing at a home in North Codorus Township in York County.

A day before the shooting, the resident of the home reported he was seen wearing camouflage and peering into the home.

The police have issued an arrest warrant for Ruth. When the officers were searching for him in the afternoon of Wednesday, he began firing at them and later was killed by police at the scene.

About the incident: The shooting took place on September 17 in North Codorus Township in Pennsylvania, which is a rural community more than 100 miles west of Philadelphia, according to Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris.

All the officers were present at the scene to follow up on a domestic-related investigation.

Describing the shooting, Paris said that the incident has rocked the community here in York County.

Following the incident, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro went to the scene and said, "This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day. We grieve for the loss of life for the three precious souls who served this commonwealth, served this county, and this county."