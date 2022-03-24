Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said his government will soon introduce a pension scheme for working journalists. He further said that his govt is taking several steps to promote and assist scribes in the state.

"Our government gives priority to the welfare of journalists and would soon introduce a pension scheme to benefit them. It is currently under process," Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said at an event to mark the golden jubilee of the Mizoram Journalists' Association (MJA), PTI reported.

In other news, the MNF government in Mizoram will implement the state’s flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), from the new fiscal 2022-23, PTI reported.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state.

