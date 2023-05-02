Penumbral lunar eclipse on 5 May: Time and how to watch it

A penumbral lunar eclipse is likely to occur this Friday. The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at approximately 8:44 pm on 5 May and end at 1:01 am on 6 May.
During the penumbral eclipse, the moon passes deep into the outer part of Earth’s shadow (known as the penumbra).
The umbral magnitude of this eclipse is -0.046, which means the Moon just misses the darker, inner part of Earth’s shadow (which is called the umbra). By this measure, this is the deepest penumbral eclipse until September 2042.
What do lunar eclipses look like?
The penumbral eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica.
Since it is a penumbral eclipse, the moon will be a bit fainter.
Lunar eclipses can be visible everywhere on the Earth during the night time, if the sky is clear. From some places, the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.
The Moon is above the horizon during this eclipse, so with good weather conditions in New Delhi, the entire eclipse will be visible.
