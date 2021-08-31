Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >People entering Karnataka from this state will have to quarantine. Check details

People entering Karnataka from this state will have to quarantine. Check details

Dr K Sudhakar. Photo: Hindustan Times
1 min read . 01:20 PM IST Livemint

The measure is also applicable to air passengers from Kerala and they can choose a hotel of their choice, which had been designated for institutional quarantine.

People entering Karnataka from neighbouring Kerala will have to remain in institutional quarantine for a week even if they are vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said. The measure is also applicable to air passengers from Kerala and they can choose a hotel of their choice, which had been designated for institutional quarantine. 

Such travelers undergoing institutional quarantine will be tested on the sixth day and if the report comes out negative for COVID-19 on the seventh day, they will be allowed to go. 

"It has been decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday that travelers coming from Kerala, whether they have taken vaccines or have a negative RT-PCR test report, will have to compulsorily stay in institutional quarantine," Sudhakar said.

According to Sudhakar, the government is working out a strategy in consultation with experts on how to further strengthen COVID prevention drive in the districts bordering Kerala such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar. He also said the government may take "even more" stringent measures in the border districts to control the spread of COVID-19. 

The government has imposed stringent restrictions in view of increasing number of COVID cases in Kerala. 

Kerala on Monday reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the toll to 20,673. 

