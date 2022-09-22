People infected with Covid at risk of long-term brain injury: Study2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 09:47 PM IST
- People who have had been infected with Covid-19 are at a higher risk of a long-term brain injury, a study said
A study has revealed that people who have had Covid-19 infection are at a higher risk of a long-term brain injury, a year later compared to the people who have never been infected with the virus. The year-long study, published in Nature Medicine, assessed brain health across 44 different disorders using medical records without patient identifiers from millions of US veterans.