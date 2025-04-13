8 killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

Atleast eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district's Kotavuratla of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, reported PTI.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. He also directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and assured that the government would support the families of the victims and urged them to stay strong.

Naidu instructed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a report to him. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the condition of two of the injured workers is critical, added CMO.

Home Minister V Anitha said, as PTI quoted, "Eight people including two women died and several others were injured in the fire accident.

She added that the injured are being shifted to hospitals here, she said adding details are awaited. Meanwhile, the CM directed Anitha and district officials to ensure better medical care to the injured, an official release said.

With agency inputs.