Deepak Perwani, the Pakistani fashion designer and actor, drew backlash after he said that India is doing better than Pakistan, during an interview on the show Something Haute. While sharing opinions with anchor Aamna Haider on the contrasting realities of life in Pakistan and India, he alleged that India ranks higher on the happiness scale, attributing it to the freedom Indian women enjoy.

'People laugh, women walk freely’ The Pakistani fashion designer said, “If you see their lives comparatively, Indians have it better. Happiness abounds. People laugh and live their lives. Women walk freely on the streets, ride bicycles and motorbikes. Even rickshaw pullers and cab drivers use UPI." He pointed to the stark differences between the two countries, especially in terms of freedom, happiness and infrastructure.

According to Deepak Perwani, India "is far more dynamic". He made a veiled jibe on Pakistan's pavements and footpaths and said, "There are pavements and footpaths too. It's not a concrete jungle." He contrasted the roads of Karachi with Indian roads and described them as being less accommodating for pedestrians.

The 50-year-old Sindhi designer made these comments on Friday following his recent visit to India. He reminisced about the colourful life in Jaipur and said that he was pleased with the atmosphere, way of living and the technological advancement. However, he remarked that one could find similar environment in Lahore.

Social media reaction His comments about societal differences sparked mixed reactions on social media. A user remarked, "Pakistan is a third-world country with a low economy rate. Who is safe in Pakistan? Not even a 4 year old kid. Wherever you see, Indians are making a name for themselves. Accept the reality and do something productive. Get out of the illusion that we are exceptional and there is no one like us."

Another user added, "I have an old picture of Karachi when women were riding motorbikes. And I also have a picture of Mumbai being Bombay, and people were happy to have a mosque beside a temple! Things have changed in both countries, and disappointments are everywhere. But if you like that country more, don't badmouth, MOVE Out!!" A third user commented, "He needs to move to India and spare us!"