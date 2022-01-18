Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
People not willing to get Covid shots can stay back at home: Assam CM

People not willing to get Covid shots can stay back at home: Assam CM

In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, but people who are not willing to get vaccinated must stay at home.

 "Vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory but the unvaccinated can't attend meetings, enter offices and restaurants. People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home." the Chief Minister said addressing the media.

"In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown. We cannot allow anti-public work to happen," Sarma added.

On Monday, Assam reported 6,982 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, raising the tally to 6,53,717, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. 

Meanwhile, the Assam government also revised the timings of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8 until further orders. Earlier, the night curfew timings in Assam was from 11.30 am to 6 pm.

