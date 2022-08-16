People with Covid booster doses safer than others, hospitalisations lower: Manish Sisodia2 min read . 16 Aug 2022
- Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said people who have taken their booster doses are safer from Covid-19 infection than others
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that people who have taken their booster or precaution doses are safer than those who have not been inoculated with them. Manish Sisodia also said that the number of hospitalisations due to Covid-19 infection has been recorded to be lower in those who have been jabbed with the booster doses.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday that people who have taken their booster or precaution doses are safer than those who have not been inoculated with them. Manish Sisodia also said that the number of hospitalisations due to Covid-19 infection has been recorded to be lower in those who have been jabbed with the booster doses.
Manish Sisodia said 90 per cent of the Covid-19 patients at Delhi hospitals are doubly vaccinated while only 10 per cent are those who took a booster dose.
Manish Sisodia said 90 per cent of the Covid-19 patients at Delhi hospitals are doubly vaccinated while only 10 per cent are those who took a booster dose.
“People who have taken precaution dose of Covid vaccines safer than others. Delhi govt has expedited booster dose inoculation. Ninety per cent of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine. At the same time, only 10 per cent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine," Manish Sisodia said.
“People who have taken precaution dose of Covid vaccines safer than others. Delhi govt has expedited booster dose inoculation. Ninety per cent of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine. At the same time, only 10 per cent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine," Manish Sisodia said.
“It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from coronavirus infection," he asserted.
“It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from coronavirus infection," he asserted.
The Delhi government has increased the pace of inoculation of booster doses amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.
The Delhi government has increased the pace of inoculation of booster doses amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.
"Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert. However, now people are also showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses," he stressed.
"Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert. However, now people are also showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses," he stressed.
Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the district magistrates to visit the ground to know the status of vaccination camps to be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls.
Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the district magistrates to visit the ground to know the status of vaccination camps to be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls.
Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation and has already upgraded its health infrastructure.
Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation and has already upgraded its health infrastructure.
Meanwhile, a public health expert has warned that hospitalisation has increased as Covid cases continue to surge in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has also urged the Delhiites to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to check the rising infections in Delhi.
Meanwhile, a public health expert has warned that hospitalisation has increased as Covid cases continue to surge in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has also urged the Delhiites to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to check the rising infections in Delhi.