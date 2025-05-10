‘Permitted to operate’: Chandigarh admin withdraws order to close shops by 7 pm as India-Pakistan agree on ceasefire

Chandigarh administration on Saturday withdraws its order to close shops by 7 pm, after India-Pakistan agreed on ceasefire amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

On Friday, May 9, the district administration had directed all shops and eateries in the city to shut by 7:00 PM as a precautionary measure. However, the order has now been withdrawn.

“In light of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the earlier request for the voluntary closure of shops and other establishments is hereby withdrawn. All shops and establishments are now permitted to operate as usual,” said Chandigarh district administration in a post on X.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, halting all military operations across land, air, and sea.

The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced.

The brief announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire, saying it was better late than never.

"I welcome from the depths of my heart the announcement made by the Government of India spokesperson about restoration of ceasefire between India and Pakistan," Abdullah told reporters at his residence. Advertisement

"Better late than never but had this ceasefire come two or three days earlier, perhaps the bloodshed we saw and the precious lives we lost, would have been safe," he added.

Meanwhile, with India and Pakistan agreeing to an immediate ceasefire, the Congress has sought a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired all-party meeting to take political parties into confidence.

The opposition party also demanded that the government call a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the past 18 days.