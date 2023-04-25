Persistent Systems annual revenue crosses $1 billion in FY23; Q4FY23 PAT up 5.7%2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Persistent Systems Ltd, a mid-tier IT company, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹251.5 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.7% sequentially from ₹237.9 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended March stood at ₹2,254.5 crore, up 4% quarter-on-quarter from ₹2,169.4 crore.
