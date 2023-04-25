Persistent Systems Ltd, a mid-tier IT company, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹251.5 crore in Q4FY23, up 5.7% sequentially from ₹237.9 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended March stood at ₹2,254.5 crore, up 4% quarter-on-quarter from ₹2,169.4 crore.

The company's net profit increased by 35% year-on-year to ₹237.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Further, the company reported an increase of 3.5% quarter-on-quarter constant currency growth in Q4FY23 while in dollar and rupee terms growth was 3.9%. EBIT margin of the company was flat quarter-on-quarter at 15.4%.

For FY23, revenue grew 35.3% in dollar terms while in rupee terms it grew 46.2%.

According to Sandeep Kalra, the company's CEO and executive director of Persistent Systems Ltd, the fiscal year 2023 was significant because it saw the company reach several significant milestones, including earning $1 billion in annual revenue and being included in three important indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty IT index, among others.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹10 each for FY2022-23, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The special dividend, which will be given together with the final payout, is recommended for reaching $1 billion in annual revenue.

“The company achieved US$1 bn TTM revenues milestone for the quarter, which was as per its guidance a few quarters back. If we analyse revenue for the quarter, services revenues (93% of mix) reported a rebound after furlough impact last quarter while Intellectual Property (IP) led revenue (7% mix) reported a sharp decline on a QoQ basis. As per our understanding IP revenues have largely three components i) revenues from top client ii) revenues from non-top clients iii) from their own IPs. Revenue from top client has shown strong growth for the quarter and, hence, decline could be from non-top clients or their own Ips in our view for the quarter," said ICICI Direct Research in its report.

Shares of Persistent Systems was trading in red on Tuesday's trade but has gained 43.09% from 52 week low of 3092.0 recorded on September 26, 2022.

The stock price rose 10.1% and outperformed its sector by 24.7% in the past year.

At 11:50 IST, the shares of the company were flat at ₹4,439 per share.