Persistent Systems annual revenue crosses $1 billion in FY23; Q4FY23 PAT up 5.7%

“The company achieved US$1 bn TTM revenues milestone for the quarter, which was as per its guidance a few quarters back. If we analyse revenue for the quarter, services revenues (93% of mix) reported a rebound after furlough impact last quarter while Intellectual Property (IP) led revenue (7% mix) reported a sharp decline on a QoQ basis. As per our understanding IP revenues have largely three components i) revenues from top client ii) revenues from non-top clients iii) from their own IPs. Revenue from top client has shown strong growth for the quarter and, hence, decline could be from non-top clients or their own Ips in our view for the quarter," said ICICI Direct Research in its report.