Personality rights cases pull social media platforms into courts

Personality rights lawsuits in India are no longer aimed only at anonymous infringers. They are increasingly pulling social media platforms into court as judges direct companies such as X, Meta, Google and YouTube to remove allegedly infringing content.
The shift reflects a growing trend in which celebrities and other public figures are asking courts not only to restrain anonymous infringers but also to direct online intermediaries to take down disputed content. In some cases, courts have also directed platforms to disclose subscriber details and IP logs of alleged infringers.
That has left platforms balancing compliance with court orders against the risk of removing lawful speech, according to technology and intellectual property lawyers.
“Social media platforms are where most personality rights violations occur and spread rapidly. Since the original infringers are often anonymous or difficult to trace, courts increasingly implead intermediaries because they are best placed to remove infringing content and ensure effective enforcement of judicial orders,” said Amit Panigrahi, partner (Intellectual Property) at law firm Kochhar & Co.