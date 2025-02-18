The Supreme Court on February 18 criticised YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for making vulgar remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, saying such behaviour should be condemned. The apex court also said that the podcaster, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps’ had something "very dirty" in his mind which he ‘vomited’ on the show.

"Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him," the court said, according to legal news website Bar and Bench.

Also Read | Big relief for Ranveer Allahbadia! SC grants protection from arrest to YouTuber

Allahbadia had moved the Supreme Court against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during the show on YouTube. He also wanted the clubbing of all FIRs. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh heard the matter.

The court provided relief to the podcaster by protecting him from arrest. It also restrained Ranveer Allahbadia from airing any further YouTube shows.

Allahbadia is being represented by Abhinav Chandrachud, a Bombay High Court lawyer and the son of former CJI DY Chandrachud.

Here is what Chandrachud said in the court today as reported by legal news website livelaw:

1- “This is for clubbing of FIRs. Petitioner has received death threats. First in Maharashtra, then Assam, now Jaipur...there is a reward...offense is old S.153A (promoting hatred)”

2- “I personally am disgusted. But whether it rises to the level of criminal offense is another question,” when asked by Justice Kant if he was defending the kind of statements made by Allahbadia

“There are complaints all over the country. Second FIR constitutes an abuse of process.”

3- “One of the co-accused has been threatened with acid attack. In Nupur's case, there were threats and the remarks were worse. The moment there is 2nd FIR, it constitutes abuse of process”

I personally am disgusted. But whether it rises to the level of criminal offense is another question.

4-“Please see my interim application. "Ranveer Allahabadia ki zubaan kaatkar laane wale ko milega 5 lakhs ka inaam" is the threat”. Please see what former Indian WWE wrestler has said...