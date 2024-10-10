Peru budget watchdog flags risks posed by ’out of control’ deficit

PERU-ECONOMY/:Peru budget watchdog flags risks posed by 'out of control' deficit

Reuters
Published10 Oct 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Peru budget watchdog flags risks posed by 'out of control' deficit
Peru budget watchdog flags risks posed by ’out of control’ deficit

LIMA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The management of Peru's public finances has led to an "out of control" increase in the government's budget deficit, which has surpassed its own target, an autonomous state watchdog said on Wednesday.

Peru's mining-dependent economy, for years a standout performer in South America, entered a technical recession last year dragged down by prolonged political and social strife, but this year expects a rebound to 3.1% growth.

The annual fiscal deficit stood at 4.0% of the Andean country's economy at the end of the second quarter, according to central bank data, significantly above the economy ministry's target of 2.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024. The budget's red ink marks the highest deficit since 2020, when pandemic-related measures pushed it to nearly 9% of GDP.

The Fiscal Council, whose five members include two former economy ministers, warned on Wednesday that violating the budget deficit target could harm the government's credit rating in the short and medium term, making public and private financing costlier.

This year's fiscal deficit reached 1.4 percentage points higher than at the same point in 2023.

The Fiscal Council flagged what it described as the fourth breach of spending rules since their implementation in 2000, as well as warning that Peru is on track to mark the second consecutive year with an above-target deficit.

Last month, central bank chief Julio Velarde attributed the high deficit to a surge in public spending as revenue has dropped, as well as the government's financial support to heavily-indebted state oil company Petroperu.

Fitch Ratings, one of the world's top credit agencies, announced in September that it was unlikely that Peru's government would meet its revised deficit target for this year even though it expected additional revenue due to rising copper prices. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; diting by David Alire Garcia and Daniel Wallis)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPeru budget watchdog flags risks posed by ’out of control’ deficit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.00
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.75
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.21%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.90
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    2.1 (1.66%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.05
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.45 (-0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    982.00
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    52.2 (5.61%)

    Cipla share price

    1,681.05
    03:48 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    40.45 (2.47%)

    Infosys share price

    1,953.90
    03:50 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    5.4 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra share price

    54.79
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -2.22 (-3.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    9.19
    03:58 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -0.31 (-3.26%)

    ITC share price

    491.80
    03:55 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -16.1 (-3.17%)

    Tata Communications share price

    1,950.15
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    -54.95 (-2.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    142.45
    03:59 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    12 (9.2%)

    RITES share price

    324.60
    03:56 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    24 (7.98%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    5,972.90
    03:29 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    425.9 (7.68%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,935.20
    03:52 PM | 9 OCT 2024
    118.05 (6.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.000.00
      Chennai
      77,461.000.00
      Delhi
      77,613.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.